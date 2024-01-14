UNC basketball program on longest winning streak in two seasons

The UNC men’s basketball team’s win over previously-undefeated Oklahoma last month was impressive, but it was just one win.

What we didn’t know, however, is that victory would start the Tar Heels’ current hot streak.

After dominating Syracuse in a 103-67 Saturday afternoon ACC clash yesterday, Carolina is now winners of its last six contests. UNC currently holds the ACC’s top spot and is keeping pace with Florida State (four) and Duke (eight), who are both on multi-game winning streaks.

Louisville comes to Chapel Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 17 for a 9 p.m. tip-off. Unless Carolina completely forgets how to play basketball, this should be an easy victory.

To compare just how dominant the Tar Heels have been this year, they’re on their longest winning streak since the 2021-2022 campaign, when they won six straight heading into the ACC Tournament Semifinals. That was the same year UNC made an improbable run to the NCAA Tournament Championship, where it built a 15-point halftime lead before Kansas staged a comeback for the ages.

Carolina’s longest winning streak last year came early on, when it beat UNCW, College of Charleston, Gardner-Webb, James Madison and University of Portland. There was hope UNC would stage a late-season run to make the NCAA tournament, but an ACC Tournament loss to UVA all but ended that hope.

