UNC basketball program keeping tabs on three big targets

The open recruiting period for college basketball is back as coaches can watch prospects take part in AAU events this weekend. And like others, the UNC basketball program wasted no time.

Assistant coach Brad Frederick was one of several coaches in attendance at the Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis to watch three targets. Frederick was keeping tabs on five-star recruit Caleb Wilson, as well as five-star twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, playing for Nightrydas as they take on Team Final.

Joining Frederick was new Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, as noticed by Rivals.com reporter David Sisk who covers both UNC and Kentucky on the recruiting trail.

Mark Pope & Brad Frederick now among a large contingent of coaches watching Team Final/Nightrydas who features the Boozer twins. @HeelIllustrated @KentuckyRivals #EYBLINDY — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) May 17, 2024

The Tar Heels have made Wilson a top priority as they have been in heavy pursuit of the Georgia native for months. They are also in pursuit of both Boozer twins and the hope is to eventually land a visit in this process.

As of now, it feels like UNC has to make up a lot of ground in the race for either Boozer twin. But for Wilson, it feels like they are in a lot better position as it stands right now.

