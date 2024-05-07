UNC basketball program keeping tabs on four-star center in 2025 class

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program do not have a commitment yet in the 2025 recruiting class but it’s not a time to panic. The program has shown interest in several recruits, identifying their top options as the months go on.

And one player that is getting more and more interest from the Tar Heels is four-star center Malachi Moreno.

The Georgetown, Kentucky product is a top 30 player in the 2025 recruiting class, establishing himself as one of the best centers as well. He’s drawn a total of 25 offers with Louisville, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida, and Purdue among others. Now, he’s getting some interest from the Tar Heels as he told Rob Cassidy of Rivals recently:

Asked to list which other programs are most involved in his recruitment, Moreno listed Arkansas, USC, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Texas, and Kansas.

Right now, it sounds like Kentucky is the program that is showing the most interest in Moreno despite the coaching change from John Calipari to Mark Pope. The Wildcats are still in pursuit of the talented big man but that won’t stop other programs from pursuing him as well.

For North Carolina, finding a big man for the 2025 class could be a big key to future success. They do have James Brown coming in for the 2024 class and welcome back Jalen Washington but the long-term solution is still needed.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire