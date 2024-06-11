UNC basketball program keeping eyes on top center target

North Carolina was active in the last open recruiting period a few weeks back, handing out some offers after watching prospects on the AAU cycle.

Now, a few weeks later Davis and his staff are back on the recruiting trail and have their eyes on a recently offered center in the 2025 class. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Davis is down in Orlando at the 2023 NBPA-100 Camp watching four-star center Malachi Moreno.

The Tar Heels offered Moreno a few weeks back after showing interest in him for months. His play earned him an offer from the Tar Heels and now they are in heavy pursuit of the standout center from Kentucky.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis is watching four-star C Malachi Moreno, On3’s No. 17 overall player in 2025.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Georgetown, Kentucky native has a total of 26 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, Clemson, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Tenessee and Purdue among others.

He’s taken one visit so far, going to Iowa in October of 2023. But as his recruitment develops more, there will be more visits including one potentially to North Carolina.

Moreno is ranked No. 26 nationally, No. 2 center, and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

