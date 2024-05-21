UNC basketball program eyes shooting guard in 2025 class with latest offer

Monday was a busy day for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program following a weekend of action on the recruiting trail. After the UNC staff watched several recruits at AAU games over the weekend, they made sure to reward players with offers.

On Monday, the Tar Heels offered four players in the 2025 recruiting class with one of the latest being a shooting guard. Derek Dixon of Washington, DC was one of four players to earn an offer.

The offer from UNC was the 18th total for the shooting guard as the Tar Heels enter a recruiting race that also includes Miami, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina pic.twitter.com/ds7pvXSYSZ — Derek (@DerekDixon03) May 20, 2024

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Dixon is a four-star prospect who plays at Gonzaga High School. He’s ranked No. 79 nationally, the No. 11 combo guard, and No. 2 player in DC per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He’s the 12th player to earn an offer from the Tar Heels in the 2025 recruiting class as Davis and the staff are still seeking their first commitment for that cycle.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire