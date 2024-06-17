UNC basketball program contacts prospect out of Virginia in 2026 class

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ men’s basketball program has found success on the recruiting trail in Richmond, Virginia in the past with Armando Bacot committing and spending five seasons with the program. And now, they could be looking that way again for another recruit.

With the contact period open once again, the Tar Heels wasted no time reaching out to prospects. Among the prospects they contacted was 2026 four-star center Latrell Allmond.

Per Colby Giacubeno, the Tar Heels were among the teams to reach out to Allmond over the weekend joining programs like Kansas, Georgetown, Louisville, Ohio State, Villanova, and Michigan State among others:

2026 @JayemMarshall/@TeamLoadedBBall F Latrell Allmond has heard from the following programs since yesterday: G’Town

GW

Kansas

Louisville

LSU

Michigan St.

UNC

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma St.

Providence

VCU

Villanova 👤: https://t.co/AWB0577dLl pic.twitter.com/sCEnFenYhc — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) June 16, 2024

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Allmond is a four-star recruit out of Virginia that is ranked No. 34 nationally, the No. 4 center and No. 3 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He has 17 offers so far in his recruitment and will likely get a lot more as time goes on. Being a 2026 recruit, there is still plenty of time for programs to not only show interest but also extend an offer.

For UNC, they will need to reload in the paint and address the center and power forward positions beginning with the 2025 and 2026 classes.

