UNC basketball player continues to move up mock draft boards

One of the biggest decisions that will impact North Carolina’s roster in 2024-25 will be Harrison Ingram. The forward transferred to North Carolina after two seasons at Stanford and he may leave after just the one year.

Ingram’s NBA draft stock has climbed after an impressive season with the Tar Heels. And as we sit here in early April, it appears as if his stock is still on the rise.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his latest mock draft after the national championship and it has Ingram as a first-round pick. The forward is slotted in at No. 27 to the Utah Jazz:

Five threes against Michigan State and five assists versus Alabama highlight Harrison Ingram’s shooting and passing for an NBA connector role. He also averaged 8.8 boards and 1.4 steals for the year. Ingram’s improved shotmaking off the catch and dribble are behind his rise up boards, but he’s become a well-rounded forward with secondary playmaking skill and defensive/rebounding activity.

This is a good spot for Ingram and if he is getting a first-round grade in the draft process, he’s likely leaving the program after one season.

Ingram is expected to test the NBA draft process this year and could return to North Carolina if he doesn’t get the feedback he’s looking for. However, anything close to the first round likely means he will be gone and headed to the NBA.

