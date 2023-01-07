UNC basketball outmuscles Notre Dame, keeps momentum rolling at home in ACC victory

North Carolina showed off a new wrinkle with starting forward Pete Nance sidelined with a sore back against Notre Dame on Saturday. The Tar Heels looked big while playing small in their 81-64 win over the Fighting Irish.

Freshman guard Seth Trimble replaced Nance in the lineup and the Heels started the way they closed out strong in their win over Wake Forest. UNC coach Hubert Davis was comfortable enough with essentially playing a four guard lineup that he had his players switching every pick on defense.

Carolina played as about a complete first half as it has this season in jumping out to a 41-28 lead while holding the Irish to 38 percent shooting from the field and outrebounding them by nine.

UNC guard Caleb Love put to rest his shooting slump from the opening basket when Armando Bacot passed out of a double team to find him open in the left corner for a 3-pointer. Love scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half shooting 5-for-8 from the field.

He’d shot just 6-for-24 from the field the past two games and had made just three of his last 15 3-pointers going back to the win over Michigan.

Bacot again showed he’s handling double teams better, logging four assists to go with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

It’s a good sign for Carolina heading into Tuesday’s game at Virginia, knowing the Cavaliers doubles have been a continual headache for Bacot.

Carolina had jumped out to leads before, but what was new against Notre Dame was the way it handled having a big lead.

The Heels have typically allowed teams to hang around and stay within striking distance. They afforded the Irish no such window.

Notre Dame scored on a five point possession when J.J. Starling had a basket and Trimble was called for an off-ball foul that gave the ball right back to the Irish. When Cormac Ryan made a 3-pointer that cut the lead down to 61-54, it was the first — and only — time the Irish were within 10 points in the second half.

The Heels responded with a 14-5 run to claim a 75-59 lead and were never challenged again.