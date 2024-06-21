UNC basketball offers rising power forward in 2025 class

The offers just keep rolling in for prospects in the 2025 and 2026 classes from the North Carolina Tar Heels.

After offering a dual-sport athlete on Thursday afternoon, Hubert Davis and his staff are after a rising power forward in the 2025 recruiting class. On Thursday night, the Tar Heels officially extended an offer to Niko Bundalo, a player the Tar Heels have had their eyes on for months now.

The Hudson, Ohio native now has 33 offers in his recruitment with UNC, Alabama, Arizona State, Illinois, Kentucky, and Purdue among others getting involved so far for the talented forward.

Bundalo has yet to take any official visits or schedule visits in his recruitment but with his recruitment picking up, he should be doing that soon. And with UNC showing interest in him, the Tar Heels have a good shot at getting a potential visit.

The 6-foot-11, 195-pound Bundalo is ranked No. 25 nationally, No. 7 power forward, and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He’s now the 15th player to hold an offer from UNC but the team was recently eliminated from Isiah Harwell’s list.

