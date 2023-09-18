UNC basketball offers five-star guard in 2025 class

With the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are hoping to build on that with the 2025 class. And they are pursuing some of the top players in the 2025 class.

On Monday, the Tar Heels extended an offer to five-star combo guard Jasper Johnson out of Link Academy. The talented guard took to Twitter to announce he received an offer after Davis visited him on a trip to Link Academy.

The Tar Heels have landed a guard from Link before with Elliot Cadeau, and current 2024 commit James Brown also plays at the program.

Thank you to ⁦@UNC_Basketball⁩ for offering me a scholarship to play basketball. 🙏🏿🏀 pic.twitter.com/WoxvkDzc1y — Jasper Johnson (@BruhJasperJ) September 18, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Johnson has a total of 19 offers in his recruitment including from North Carolina, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky among others.

The Branson, Missouri native is the No. 9 player in the 2025 class, No. 2 combo guard, and No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Johnson is the eighth player in the 2025 class to earn an offer from North Carolina as the program is still seeking its first commitment.

