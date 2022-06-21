UNC basketball offers five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to build their 2024 recruiting board as this Summer continues on. After the open contact period began last week, Davis and the staff have been busy contacting 2024 recruits and now they have another offer out.

Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson is the latest prospect to earn an offer from UNC as the Tar Heels officially offered him on Tuesday. The Dallas, Texas native was recently contacted by the Tar Heels last week and now has his official offer, the 16th in his recruitment.

With the offer to Johnson, UNC has now offered four prospects in the 2024 class as Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott and Ian Jackson previously held offers from UNC.

I am blessed to that after having a good conversation Coach Davis I have received an offer from the University of North Carolina. @TeamGriffinEYBL @LHWildcatHoops @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/sRHFa5Vk6k — iamtrejohnson (@iamtrejohnson1) June 21, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Johnson is ranked No. 3 overall, No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

In addition to UNC, Johnson has offers from Duke, Kansas, Auburn, Baylor, Illinois, Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Oklahoma State among others.

