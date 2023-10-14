UNC basketball observations from Tar Heels' scrimmage

CHAPEL HILL – UNC basketball fans got their first look at the Tar Heels on Friday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

“Live Action with Carolina Basketball” featured the first public scrimmage for the Heels ahead of the 2023-24 season. UNC hosts an exhibition against St. Augustine’s on Oct. 27 before opening the regular season on Nov. 6 against Radford in Chapel Hill.

Sophomore guard Seth Trimble was the lone Tar Heel sidelined during the 24-minute Blue and White scrimmage. During UNC’s annual media day earlier this month, Trimble was dealing with a minor lower-body injury.

Here are some observations from the first look at the 2023-24 Tar Heels.

Elliot Cadeau’s strong start, sensational finish

Freshman guard Elliot Cadeau was the primary facilitator for the Blue team, which featured Armando Bacot, Jae’Lyn Withers, Paxson Wojcik and James Okonkwo. Cadeau looked comfortable as he directed and chatted with his squad throughout the scrimmage. He started the scoring with a pull-up jumper near the elbow in the first 30 seconds and gave UNC fans a show with a nifty layup and back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes.

Don’t forget about Zayden High

Cadeau has received most of the attention as a five-star recruit who chose to reclassify and join the Heels a year earlier than expected. But fellow freshman Zayden High, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, was as impressive as anyone Friday night. High was active as an offensive rebounder, turning several boards into points and had a knack for being in the right spots where teammates could find him for easy buckets. High played on the White team alongside RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan, Jalen Washington and Harrison Ingram.

UNC picked up the pace, but struggled to make shots

It’s clear head coach Hubert Davis wants the Tar Heels to get back to their longtime identity of pushing the pace with the secondary break. There was no walking the ball up the court in the scrimmage as UNC’s players made a concerted effort to run the floor. Moving forward, that's a promising sign. As for the negative, the Heels struggled as a whole to knock down shots. Cadeau and RJ Davis drained several jumpers, but sharpshooter Cormac Ryan missed several catch-and-shoot opportunities before making his first 3-pointer late in the first half.

