UNC basketball named a winner over weekend by CBS Sports

North Carolina managed to limit the damage last week, a week that started off with an upset loss to Clemson at home. With that loss, the Tar Heels had dropped two of their last three games with a big win over Duke sandwiched in between.

Then on Saturday, the Tar Heels managed to stop the bleeding a little bit with a big road win at Miami. Despite a late push by the Hurricanes, North Carolina managed to survive and get the win, holding their one-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a month to go. And with that big win, the Tar Heels were called a winner for the week.

CBS Sports released their winners and losers from last week and in the winner column were the Tar Heels:

The kings of the ACC stayed the kings of the ACC on Saturday as No. 3 North Carolina survived a tough road test at Miami and outlasted the Hurricanes 75-72. UNC struggled early and trailed at the half but built a big second half and rallied to a double digit lead before holding off Miami down the stretch. The win kept Carolina in sole possession of first place in the ACC standings ahead of Virginia and rival Duke. — Boone

This week, UNC will stay on the road to face off against Syracuse before returning home to host Virginia Tech. With the season winding down, the Tar Heels really cant afford any slip-ups ahead of a crucial game at Virginia on February 24th.

But they have to take it one game at a time and take care of business.

