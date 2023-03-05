UNC basketball named a loser for weekend by USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Basketball team entered Saturday’s game with the goal of beating Duke and keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. They left that game with another loss and now needing to win four games in four days to make the tournament.

It’s been a disappointing year for the preseason No. 1 team, as now they are in danger of becoming the first team to miss the tournament after earning that ranking. There’s still a chance UNC could get in but as mentioned above, it’s going to take a big run this week to do so.

After Saturday’s games, the USA TODAY Sports released its early winners and losers from the games and right there in the losers section is UNC:

What a difference a year makes. We’re nearing the anniversary of UNC’s national semifinal win over its hated rival, which not only vaulted the Tar Heels to the national championship game but ended the Hall of Fame career of one Mike Krzyzewski. But that magic was nowhere to be found Saturday against the current Duke team. UNC lost 62-57 in a game that was gritty but definitely not pretty – and keeps the Tar Heels squarely on the bubble.

The loss was obviously a big blow to the Tar Heels chances. Those chances that were slim are now hanging on by a thread and they are going to need a lot of help on the bubble to get in.

And I mean a lot.

Let’s hope for a miracle run this week.

