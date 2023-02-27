UNC Basketball moves up slightly in Joe Lunardi’s updated Bracketology

The North Carolina Tar Heels did what they had to do over the weekend and earned a big Quad 1 win over Virginia. It was a game the Tar Heels had to have as the season is now winding down.

But before the Tar Heels face Florida State in a tough road game that they can’t afford to lose, Joe Lunardi has made an update to his Bracketology.

The good news is that UNC did move up from the No. 71 spot. The bad news is that the Tar Heels moved up just one spot despite a few teams losing ahead of them.

Lunardi has the Tar Heels in spot No. 70 behind No. 69 Arizona State in the ‘first four out’ section:

As for the ‘last four in’, Lunardi has Boise State, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers, Badgers, and Cowboys all lost over the weekend but still find themselves in the tournament.

Arizona State hit a crazy buzzer-beater from half-court to stun Arizona and keep their hopes alive, moving them ahead of UNC.

Monday will be a big game for bubble teams as UNC, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are all in action.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire