UNC Basketball moves up in NET rankings after win over Boston College

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a roll. After beating Boston College 76-66 on Saturday afternoon on the road, they moved to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in ACC play.

The Tar Heels are playing some of the best basketball in the country right now and every win it feels like they are getting better and better. Following Saturday’s win, the Tar Heels also saw their NET ranking improve a few days after falling.

Before Saturday, the Tar Heels were at No. 9 but with the results from the day all over college basketball, UNC moved up two spots to No. 7.

Houston takes the top spot followed by No. 2 Purdue, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 BYU, and No. 6 Auburn.

The next highest-ranked ACC program is Duke who fell from No. 14 to No. 19 after losing to Pitt at home. The Blue Devils are 1-3 in Quad 2 games but are 3-1 in Quad 1 games.

Last week we mentioned that UNC lost a Quad 1 win and they still sit at 4-3 in those games going into this week.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire