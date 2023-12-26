UNC basketball moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll
As the North Carolina Tar Heels get set to return to action this Friday for the first time in over a week, they saw their ranking improve in both college basketball polls.
A day after they climbed into the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Tar Heels are also moving up in the Coaches Poll. They climbed two spots from No. 13 to No. 11 in the poll following a win over Oklahoma last week.
The Tar Heels are 8-3 on the season and have just one more non-conference game left before the meat of ACC play begins. This game on Friday is a chance for the Tar Heels to get to 9-3 before a tough three-game road trip with games at Pitt, Clemson, and NC State. But right now, UNC appears to be playing some of their best basketball of the season.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
11-1
790 (24)
–
2
Kansas
11-1
760 (1)
–
3
Houston
12-0
751 (7)
–
4
Arizona
9-2
659
–
5
UConn
11-2
629
–
6
Florida Atlantic
10-2
618
+6
7
9-3
613
–
8
Marquette
10-3
531
-2
9
Illinois
9-2
520
+2
10
Kentucky
9-2
513
-1
11
8-3
460
+2
12
BYU
11-1
378
+3
13
10-1
371
-5
14
Colorado State
11-1
326
+3
15
Duke
8-3
316
+4
16
Gonzaga
9-3
300
-1
17
10-1
280
+1
18
Memphis
10-2
271
+5
19
Baylor
10-2
251
-9
20
Creighton
9-3
161
-6
21
James Madison
12-0
159
–
22
Ole Miss
12-0
153
+3
23
9-3
148
+1
24
9-2
138
-2
25
Providence
11-2
88
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Virginia;
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;