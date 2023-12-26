Advertisement

UNC basketball moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll

As the North Carolina Tar Heels get set to return to action this Friday for the first time in over a week, they saw their ranking improve in both college basketball polls.

A day after they climbed into the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Tar Heels are also moving up in the Coaches Poll. They climbed two spots from No. 13 to No. 11 in the poll following a win over Oklahoma last week.

The Tar Heels are 8-3 on the season and have just one more non-conference game left before the meat of ACC play begins. This game on Friday is a chance for the Tar Heels to get to 9-3 before a tough three-game road trip with games at Pitt, Clemson, and NC State. But right now, UNC appears to be playing some of their best basketball of the season.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

11-1

790 (24)

2

Kansas

11-1

760 (1)

3

Houston

12-0

751 (7)

4

Arizona

9-2

659

5

UConn

11-2

629

6

Florida Atlantic

10-2

618

+6

7

Tennessee

9-3

613

8

Marquette

10-3

531

-2

9

Illinois

9-2

520

+2

10

Kentucky

9-2

513

-1

11

North Carolina

8-3

460

+2

12

BYU

11-1

378

+3

13

Oklahoma

10-1

371

-5

14

Colorado State

11-1

326

+3

15

Duke

8-3

316

+4

16

Gonzaga

9-3

300

-1

17

Clemson

10-1

280

+1

18

Memphis

10-2

271

+5

19

Baylor

10-2

251

-9

20

Creighton

9-3

161

-6

21

James Madison

12-0

159

22

Ole Miss

12-0

153

+3

23

Wisconsin

9-3

148

+1

24

Texas

9-2

138

-2

25

Providence

11-2

88

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

