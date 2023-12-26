UNC basketball moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll

As the North Carolina Tar Heels get set to return to action this Friday for the first time in over a week, they saw their ranking improve in both college basketball polls.

A day after they climbed into the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Tar Heels are also moving up in the Coaches Poll. They climbed two spots from No. 13 to No. 11 in the poll following a win over Oklahoma last week.

The Tar Heels are 8-3 on the season and have just one more non-conference game left before the meat of ACC play begins. This game on Friday is a chance for the Tar Heels to get to 9-3 before a tough three-game road trip with games at Pitt, Clemson, and NC State. But right now, UNC appears to be playing some of their best basketball of the season.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 11-1 790 (24) – 2 Kansas 11-1 760 (1) – 3 Houston 12-0 751 (7) – 4 Arizona 9-2 659 – 5 UConn 11-2 629 – 6 Florida Atlantic 10-2 618 +6 7 Tennessee 9-3 613 – 8 Marquette 10-3 531 -2 9 Illinois 9-2 520 +2 10 Kentucky 9-2 513 -1 11 North Carolina 8-3 460 +2 12 BYU 11-1 378 +3 13 Oklahoma 10-1 371 -5 14 Colorado State 11-1 326 +3 15 Duke 8-3 316 +4 16 Gonzaga 9-3 300 -1 17 Clemson 10-1 280 +1 18 Memphis 10-2 271 +5 19 Baylor 10-2 251 -9 20 Creighton 9-3 161 -6 21 James Madison 12-0 159 – 22 Ole Miss 12-0 153 +3 23 Wisconsin 9-3 148 +1 24 Texas 9-2 138 -2 25 Providence 11-2 88 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire