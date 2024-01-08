UNC basketball moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a roll, winners of four straight games including back-to-back road wins in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Hubert Davis’ team appears to be hitting their stride here in January, standing at 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.

A week after they beat Charleston Southern, the Tar Heels passed two big tests by beating Pitt and No. 16 Clemson on the road. Those were two tough and physical games that Carolina had to win and did just that. With those two wins, the Tar Heels moved up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll for the week.

UNC went up from No. 8 to No. 7 in the poll, their highest ranking in the poll this season.

As for the ACC, Duke is just outside the Top 11 as they move up to No. 11 and Clemson fell five spots to No. 21 after the loss.

This week, North Carolina will head to Raleigh to face off against an 11-3 NC State team on the road. From there, they will take on Syracuse at home on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire