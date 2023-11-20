UNC Basketball moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels moved to 3-0 on the season with a win in their only game last week.

North Carolina took down UC Riverside in convincing fashion on Friday night, moving to 3-0 before a very tough non-conference schedule beginning this week in the Bahamas. Getting those three wins in games you should win was huge for Davis’ team and they were rewarded in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UNC moved up six spots from No. 20 to No. 14 in the latest poll that was released on Monday. That’s a big jump, especially after they fell one spot despite a 2-0 opening week.

The Tar Heels are the third highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, behind only No. 9 Duke who stayed put, and No. 10 Miami who climbed two spots.

North Carolina heads to the Bahamas this week where they will face off against Northern Iowa in the opener of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Depending on Wednesday’s game, they will face either Villanova or Texas Tech on Thursday.

Michigan, Stanford, Arkansas, and Memphis are the other four teams in the bracket with only the Razorbacks ranked in the AP Top 25 this week.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire