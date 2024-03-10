UNC basketball moves up in Bracketology after win over Duke

North Carolina’s win over Duke wasn’t just important because it clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title as well as a sweep of their arch-rival. But it was also important for NCAA Tournament seeding.

Saturday’s result was part of the first step in a “perfect storm” for North Carolina’s chances at a No. 1 seed. Before the win over Duke, Tennessee was upset at home by Kentucky, and then Arizona was stunned on the road at USC in the ESPN night game.

That opened up a path for the Tar Heels to get the fourth and final No. 1 seed as they will battle the Volunteers and Wildcats. Now, Tennessee does hold the spot now and UNC will need a lot to happen but they did move up in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

The Tar Heels are now the No. 5 overall seed and the top No. 2 seed in the bracket per Lunardi:

North Carolina has some work to do and it likely requires either reaching the ACC title game or winning it depending on what Tennessee does. With the ACC title game being on Saturday, the committee has at least a plan of what the seeds will be going into Sunday.

Obviously, things can change but UNC would need Tennessee to lose at some point in the SEC Tournament, likely early.

