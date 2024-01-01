UNC basketball moves up in AP Top 25 poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels had just one game last week as they were able to enjoy the holiday break. After beating Oklahoma in Charlotte, they returned to the court nine days later for their final non-conference game.

And on Friday, they took care of business by beating Charleston Southern to improve to 9-3 on the year. Before the tests get tougher with three straight road games, they got some good news on their ranking.

The Tar Heels moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. It’s the highest ranking for the Tar Heels in the poll this season.

North Carolina is still the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team, beating out No. 14 Duke and No. 16 Clemson. The Tar Heels will face off against Pitt on Tuesday before playing at No. 16 Clemson on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire