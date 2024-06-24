UNC basketball makes cut for four-star center in 2025 recruiting class

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program took a step forward in the recruitment of a four-star center in the 2025 class on Monday.

Kentucky native Malachi Moreno made an update to his recruitment, cutting his list of 26 offers down to a top 8. Moreno told Joe Tipton of On3 that he is focusing on the following schools: North Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Indiana, and Ohio State.

The update comes just a few weeks after North Carolina finally offered Moreno after keeping their eye on him for months. After Davis and his staff watched him again on the AAU cycle, they saw enough to officially enter the race.

And now, Moreno has liked the interest enough to move forward with UNC in the next stages of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Moreno plays at Great Crossing in Georgetown, Kentucky, and is ranked No. 26 nationally, the No. 3 center and No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Moreno has taken a visit to Iowa, as he was on the Hawkeyes campus in October of 2023. But with an update to his recruitment, more visits are coming down the line and it’s likely UNC will get one this Fall.

For Davis and his staff, landing a big post player like Moreno in the 2025 class would be huge. The Tar Heels will have a need for a center for future rosters and they have yet to land a prospect in the 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire