UNC basketball live score updates vs. Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

UNC basketball and Tennessee will play in one of the marquee games in the first ACC/SEC Challenge.

The 17th-ranked Tar Heels (5-1) and 10th-ranked Volunteers (4-2) tip off at 7:15 p.m. inside the Dean E. Smith Center in a game that will be televised on ESPN. Both squads are coming off appearances in Thanksgiving tournaments.

UNC, which is 10-2 all time against Tennessee, beat Northern Iowa and Arkansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Villanova handed the Tar Heels their first loss of the season.

The Vols won against Syracuse in the Maui Invitational before back-to-back losses to Purdue and Kansas. Tennessee hasn’t lost three games under head coach Rick Barnes since 2020.

What channel is UNC basketball vs. Tennessee on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial)

UNC basketball vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Nov. 29

Time: 7:15 ET

UNC basketball live score updates vs. Tennessee

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee (7:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec 2 vs. Florida State

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

