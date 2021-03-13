UNC basketball leaves ACC tournament cautiously optimistic about what’s next

C.L. Brown
·4 min read

North Carolina heads into the NCAA tournament mixing equal parts caution and confidence after losing to Florida State 69-66 Friday in the ACC tournament semifinals.

The caution comes from seeing how Georgia Tech and the Seminoles reached the championship on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets beat Miami in the quarterfinals and advanced to the title game after Virginia withdrew from the tournament. FSU played just once too, advancing to the semifinals when Duke had to withdraw from the quarterfinals.

Both UVA and Duke had Tier I personnel test positive for COVID-19. The Blue Devils’ season is over. But the Cavaliers, winners of the ACC regular season, now are trying to exhaust every option in order to play in the NCAA tournament.

“It’s kind of scary to be honest with you, especially going into the NCAA Tournament just not knowing what can happen,” UNC sophomore forward Armando Bacot said. “Because I’m pretty sure all those teams have been following the right measures. You just never know who can get it, where it’s at, how. It’ll be definitely interesting to see the next couple weeks with the tournament.”

UNC coach Roy Williams said he had a conversation with an assistant before playing FSU about whether or not they should finish out the conference tournament.

“I don’t think there’s any perfect answer,” Williams said. “What’s going on in our world has really been a difficult time.”

The only game Carolina caused to be canceled this season was its home date with Miami. That came after players and team managers attended a social gathering after their road win at Duke and were seen on video maskless. Although no players tested positive the day after beating Duke, the Hurricanes weren’t comfortable playing the game.

The Tar Heels are well aware at just how swiftly things can change due to COVID and it remains a concern. But the Heels are having fewer reservations about how they’ll perform on the court.

They shed their tendency to follow a big win with an even bigger letdown, like in losses to Marquette and Syracuse in the final stretch of the regular season. Those turnovers that got out of hand the final four games of the season? The Heels got those under control in the ACC tournament.

UNC had averaged 20 per game the last four games of the regular season. But in three games in Greensboro they averaged just 11.3.

UNC freshman guard Caleb Love said their performance in the ACC tournament served as a confidence booster.

“We just found out how deep we are,” Love said. “We really got guys that come in and give us a lift off the bench. We really can play 10, 12 guys.”

It’s not just playing bodies, it’s getting the contributions they need. Had it not been for the lift R.J. Davis gave the Heels against Virginia Tech, they probably would have lost in the quarterfinals. Davis had a career-high 19 points in the win over the Hokies including 14 points in the second half.

Walker Kessler nearly pulled off a triple double against Notre Dame, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

And Love, who has struggled with 3-point shooting all season, went 7-for-18 from behind the arc in three games in Greensboro. Anyone who can help take pressure off Kerwin Walton being the only reliable 3-point shooter is a bonus for the Heels.

Carolina takes pride in its balance and its players have trust that whoever is on the floor can deliver when needed. Bacot said he believed the Heels got better as team in the ACC tournament.

“I feel like we know we can play with any team now,” Bacot said. “We feel like if we play our best game and just go out there from the jump, we can be good. Obviously we didn’t get the start we wanted (against FSU), but Florida State’s defense is a little weird, it takes a little adjusting to.”

They might have to sooner than later if they can play with any team. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the Heels as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament playing No. 9 Connecticut. The winner would be poised to face the likely No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 knocks Virginia out of ACC tournament; NCAA tournament status 'to be determined'

    The No. 16 Cavaliers won the regular-season ACC title.

  • FSU turns back North Carolina rally, advances to ACC title game

    Florida State surges back late to claim victory over North Carolina in ACC Tournament semifinals, 69-66.

  • FLORIDA STATE VS GEORGIA TECH BETS, ODDS

    Florida State looks to repeat as ACC Champs when they take on Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were gifted a title spot, but will they take advantage? (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Sunreef’s New All-Electric Catamaran Blends Solar and Wind Energy for Unlimited Range

    The vessel features a special "solar skin" that produces clean power.

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, agenda now a slog in Congress

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • US announcer uses racist slur as basketball players kneel for anthem

    Announcer Matt Rowan blamed his "horrible statements" on sugar spikes from his diabetes.

  • Detroit Pistons game vs. red-hot Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets: Time, TV, more info

    Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Brooklyn Nets on the road

  • Chet Holmgren named 2021 Naismith Boys HS Basketball Player of the Year

    Chet Holmgren has been named the 2021 Naismith Boys High School Basketball Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

  • As the ACC tournament devolves into crisis, where is new commissioner Jim Phillips?

    With Virginia and Duke basketball both out due to COVID-19, the new ACC commissioner has questions to answer.

  • Razorbacks move past Missouri to SEC tourney semifinal, Notae notches 27

    The Razorbacks used a 16-point run to keep it close in the first before slugging it out in the second for the win.

  • What does Virginia's positive coronavirus test mean for the NCAA tournament?

    Virginia was removed from the ACC Tournament following a positive coronavirus test. With the NCAA Tournament starting in less than a week, what does that mean for their NCAA Tournament fate?

  • It's GT-FSU 3.0 for the ACC Tournament Title

    Georgia Tech split with #15 Florida State during the regular season with each team winning their home game.

  • No. 15 Florida State holds off North Carolina 69-66 in ACCs

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) For the second time in less than two weeks, Florida State had squandered a double-digit lead and found itself down in the second half against North Carolina. This time, the 15th-ranked Seminoles pushed their way back in front, this time to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and the Seminoles held off the Tar Heels 69-66 in Friday night's semifinals and earn a matchup with Georgia Tech.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • As Virginia and Kansas get snared by COVID-19, how avoidable was this scenario?

    If the whole goal of this unusual college basketball season was to get to the NCAA tournament and to play it as normally as possible, then holding conference tournaments the second week of March was an avoidable mistake.

  • Tampa Tagged: WR Chris Godwin gets franchise marker

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was informed he'll be given the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency and marking his return to the Super Bowl champions, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Arians hinted the move could be coming in February while finger-counting the number of marquee players the team stands to lose in free agency. The move could push linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who was tagged by the Buccaneers last March, into free agency.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, will undergo MRI

    The Sixers star's knee looked like it bent backwards.

  • Doc Rivers blames former Wizards assistant Sam Cassell for Bradley Beal's 60 vs. 76ers

    Bradley Beal had a career game against the Sixers earlier this season, and Philly's head coach has only one man to blame for the explosive performance.

  • Packers clear over $8 million in salary cap space with three moves

    The Packers are at roughly $1.3 million over the cap after making three big moves on Friday.