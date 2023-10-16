UNC basketball lands in preseason men’s basketball coaches poll

The college basketball season is right around the corner and that means the debut of preseason polls.

After North Carolina cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, they also find themselves ranked in the first men’s coaches poll. UNC cracks the poll at No. 21 overall.

The Tar Heels missed the 2023 NCAA Tournament in a season where they were the preseason No. 1 team in America. It was a disaster for the Tar Heels as the season went on and you could see the struggles mount.

Now, going into this season the Tar Heels have a revamped roster through the transfer portal as well as a two-man recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. The hope is that Hubert Davis can turn it around and get the program back to where it needs to be.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

