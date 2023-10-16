Advertisement

UNC basketball lands in preseason men’s basketball coaches poll

Zack Pearson
The college basketball season is right around the corner and that means the debut of preseason polls.

After North Carolina cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, they also find themselves ranked in the first men’s coaches poll. UNC cracks the poll at No. 21 overall.

The Tar Heels missed the 2023 NCAA Tournament in a season where they were the preseason No. 1 team in America. It was a disaster for the Tar Heels as the season went on and you could see the struggles mount.

Now, going into this season the Tar Heels have a revamped roster through the transfer portal as well as a two-man recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. The hope is that Hubert Davis can turn it around and get the program back to where it needs to be.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Points

1

Kansas Jayhawks

785 (23)

2

Purdue Boilermakers

742 (5)

3

Duke Blue Devils

716 (3)

4

Michigan State Spartans

667

5

UConn Huskies

626 (1)

6

Houston Cougars

615

7

Marquette Golden Eagles

614

8

Creighton Bluejays

552

9

Florida Atlantic Owls

548

10

Tennessee Volunteers

496

11

Arizona Wildcats

449

12

Gonzaga Bulldogs

407

13

Miami Hurricanes

390

14

Arkansas Razorbacks

315

15

San Diego State Aztecs

277

16

Kentucky Wildcats

261

17

Baylor Bears

258

18

Texas Longhorns

251

19

Texas A&M Aggies

231

20

Villanova Wildcats

217

21

North Carolina Tar Heels

197

22

USC Trojans

176

23

Saint Mary’s Gaels

147

24

Alabama Crimson Tide

142

25

UCLA Bruins

52

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

