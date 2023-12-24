UNC basketball lands in Jon Rothstein’s Top 10

As the North Carolina Tar Heels are on a bit of a holiday break before returning to action on December 29th, they are hoping to build on an impressive win over Oklahoma earlier in the week.

UNC currently sits at 8-3 overall with wins over Arkansas, Tennessee and now Oklahoma. They also have a win over Florida State to open up the ACC season. Their losses have been ‘good’ losses for the most part, falling to UConn and Kentucky on neutral courts but also losing to Villanova.

And one college basketball analyst thinks highly of the Tar Heels here on Christmas Eve.

Jon Rothstein updated his Rothstein 45 and put the Tar Heels at No. 10 in the rankings:

This week's ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE. TOP 10: 1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Illinois

6. UConn

7. Florida Atlantic

8. Arizona

9. Kentucky

10. North Carolina CC: @FDSportsbook, @FanDuelResearch.https://t.co/wNr6AhMJY7 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 24, 2023

The win bumped up the Tar Heels into the Top 10 and Rothstein isn’t the only analyst high on UNC. Earlier in the week, 247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins also praised the Tar Heels, stating that they are legit contenders in the ACC this year.

