UNC basketball keeping tabs on 2025 prospect

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are currently on top of the Atlantic Coast Conference here in January with a 16-3 start to the year and 8-0 record in conference play. UNC holds a two-game lead going into a matchup against Florida State on Saturday, as they look to keep on winning.

But in between the games and practices, recruiting is still on the forefront of the program. And the Tar Heels are starting to show interest in another 2025 recruit.

Per 24/7 High School Hoops, the Tar Heels are one of the programs reaching out to four-star wing Nikolas Khamenia. The 2025 product out of California told the account that he’s hearing from UNC, Illinois, Gonzaga, USC, Kansas, Oklahoma, UCLA, Virginia, and Cal the most:

2025 4⭐️ Nikolas Khamenia is having tremendous junior season for #8 Harvard-Westlake (CA). He tells me Gonzaga, Illinois, USC, Kansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Cal, Virginia and UCLA are the schools he’s hearing from the most. Has taken one official visit to Gonzaga, thus far.… pic.twitter.com/j303k8smbJ — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) January 23, 2024

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward has a total of 12 offers and has taken one visit so far, that being to Gonzaga. He’s ranked No. 40 nationally, No. 11 at his position, and No. 5 in the state of California per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

