UNC basketball’s hot shooting helps Tar Heels avoid disaster in drubbing of Clemson

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball earned its first victory in nearly three weeks with a 91-71 drubbing of Clemson on Saturday at the Smith Center.

After three straight losses, the Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) avoided disaster with an impressive effort against the Tigers (18-7, 10-4), who entered the game in a tie atop the ACC standings.

UNC’s top trio of Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Armando Bacot led the way to quiet the conversation around the Tar Heels as it relates to the possibility of missing the NCAA Tournament.

Love had a game-high 23 points, Bacot logged another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Davis rounded out the group with 17 points.

UNC shot a combined 36.7 percent, including 22.2 percent from 3-point range, during its three-game losing skid. On Saturday, Carolina made eight of its first 10 shots in the second half and led by as many as 25 points en route to earning its 60th win in 61 tries against Clemson in Chapel Hill.

Tar Heels’ hot start

UNC scored 25 points and trailed by 22 points at halftime of its loss at Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels had a much stronger start against Clemson, scoring 42 points in the first half to carry a nine-point lead into the locker room. It was UNC’s best scoring output in the first 20 minutes since dropping 48 on The Citadel in mid-December.

Caleb Love had 12 points, including nine in the first 11 minutes, and Armando Bacot nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds by halftime. Ten players saw the court with UNC earning a 9-2 advantage in bench points.

Miami on Monday

The Tar Heels have a quick turnaround with No. 19 Miami (19-5, 10-4) coming to Chapel Hill on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN). UNC has won five of the last six games against the Hurricanes, but Miami earned a 28-point win against the Heels last season in Florida.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball: Tar Heels lean on Caleb Love, RJ Davis in rout of Clemson