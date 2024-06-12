UNC basketball to host potential preseason No. 1 team in ACC/SEC Challenge

North Carolina’s 2023-24 season ended in disappointing fashion after the No. 1 seed in the West was upset by Nate Oats and Alabama in the Sweet 16.

Despite a back-and-forth game, the Crimson Tide were able to pull off the thrilling win and then beat Clemson two days later to punch their ticket to the Final Four. For UNC, it was heartbreak and the end of the careers of Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan.

But this year, the Tar Heels have the chance at revenge and could score an early season win over what is expected to be a top team in the country.

North Carolina will host Alabama in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Wednesday, December 4th in the Dean Dome. The game was announced on Wednesday as another piece to UNC’s basketball schedule was added.

The Tar Heels have a VERY tough non-conference schedule once again this upcoming season. They will travel to face Kansas in Lawrence plus play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. They also face off against Florida in the Jumpman Invitational.

The Crimson Tide is expected to be one of the best teams in the country next season, returning three of their top five scorers Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, and Latrell Wrightsell. They also return Jarin Stevenson plus add a good transfer class and 2024 recruiting class.

Alabama is set up for another Final Four run and are currently ranked No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 in the preseason.

