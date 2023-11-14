UNC basketball guard works on shot after win

North Carolina has opened up the 2023-24 college basketball season 2-0 with wins over Radford and Lehigh both at home. Before the schedule gets tougher in a few weeks, the Tar Heels are trying to stack as many wins as possible.

With it being early in the season, it’s important to win these non-conference games that you should win. So far, through the first two games it’s been Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis who have carried the load with others contributing as well.

We’ve also seen both freshmen get key playing time including point guard Elliot Cadeau who has come off the bench. While Cadeau hasn’t been a liability, he’s struggled with his shot just a little bit, shooting 35.7 percent from the field while averaging 6 points per game.

On Sunday, Cadeau went 3-for-8 from the field and missed all three of his three-point attempts. And now, he’s making sure to work on that aspect of his game as he was spotted in the Dean Dome getting up shots on Sunday night:

After finishing 3-for-8, including 0-for-3, in UNC basketball’s win against Lehigh, freshman guard Elliot Cadeau is getting up shots at the Smith Center. He set up the shooting machine himself. pic.twitter.com/01KFRNL3wZ — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) November 12, 2023

The five-star freshman has earned a lot of praise going into the year including being named the ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year. He’s also a player that could challenge for a starting spot at some point as well.

And you love to see his dedication after a game in which he struggled to shoot in.

