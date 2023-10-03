UNC basketball guard named a top impact freshman by CBS Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels don’t tip off for another month as they get set for the upcoming season. The hope for Hubert Davis and his staff is that the team can get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out a year ago.

As Davis and the team saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to the transfer portal, it will be a new-look UNC team as they welcome in a two-man recruiting class and multiple transfers. Among the recruits joining the Tar Heels is five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau.

Originally a 2024 recruit, Cadeau reclassified to 2023 and is still a five-star prospect as one of the best guards in the country. And before the season, he’s earning some praise.

Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports wrote his Top 10 impactful freshman for the upcoming season. At number five on the list is Cadeau:

Which freshman will have the most impact this upcoming season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/II06dLPLdC — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) October 3, 2023

Cadeau only trailed Isaiah Collier (USC), Justin Edwards (Kentucky), DJ Wagner (Kentucky) and Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor) on the list.

Earning some recognition isn’t anything new for Cadeau as he’s been praised before. The guard is expected to be a key piece for the Tar Heels early on and could be the starter at point guard depending on the lineup Davis wants to roll out there.

