UNC basketball great Tyler Hansbrough joins College Basketball Hall of Fame

The University of North Carolina and basketball go together like peanut butter and jelly.

UNC has six national championships – third-most behind Kentucky (8) and UCLA (11). Outside of last season, the Tar Heels have become a model of success in the ACC, finish first in the conference five times and making the NCAA tournament every season from 2010-2011 to 2020-2021.

Carolina’s produced some pretty talented hoopsters over the years, too, most notably this one guy named Michael Jordan.

The best player in more recent years, besides Armando Bacot, to come through UNC is Tyler Hansbrough. The Missouri native is UNC’s all-time NCAA tourney scoring leader with 325 points, the 2008 National Player of the Year, the ACC’s all-time scoring leader with 2,872 points, the only player in ACC history to earn First Team All-America and All-ACC honors in each of his four seasons.

For his collegiate basketball prowess, Hansbrough was recently inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hansbrough enjoyed a solid NBA career, finishing it out with the Charlotte Hornets in 2015-2016, but nothing that compared to his time in Chapel Hill. His best NBA campaign was in 2010-2011 with the Indiana Pacers, when he averaged a career-high 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 21.9 minutes per game.

Hansbrough now lives in Chapel Hill, back where he became a legend who, eventually, had his jersey retired in the rafters of the Dean Dome.

