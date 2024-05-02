UNC basketball forward Jae’Lyn Withers makes decision on future

The 2024-25 North Carolina basketball roster is starting to take shape as the calendar has flipped to May.

After landing a commitment from Cade Tyson in the transfer portal a week ago, UNC also received good news when RJ Davis announced he was returning for his fifth and final season. And now they are getting another key piece back.

Jae’Lyn Withers confirmed that he is returning for his final season of eligibility per college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein. The Charlotte native will spend his last year in his home state and it will be the second season with the Tar Heels for the forward.

JaeLyn Withers tells me that he's returning to North Carolina next season and will use his additional year of eligibility. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 2, 2024

Last season, Withers came off the bench for UNC as he averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

With UNC losing Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram, returning Withers gives them some much-needed depth in the post as he stands at 6-foot-9.

He will also be one of two Tar Heels to use the extra COVID-19 season for eligibility, joining Davis.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire