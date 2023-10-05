UNC basketball forward Harrison Ingram earns praise from national media

The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season with practices already under way. As Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels hope to return to the NCAA Tournament, they will try to do so with a new-look roster.

The Tar Heels lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal but will also welcome in a handful of players as well. One of those players that opted to transfer to North Carolina was small forward Harrison Ingram.

A former UNC basketball recruiting target, Ingram spent two seasons at Stanford before transferring to North Carolina. And now, ahead of the season, he’s earning some praise from the national media.

Ingram was ranked as the No. 6 small forward in the country by Andy Katz this week:

The best small forwards for 2023-24 🔥@TheAndyKatz ranks his top 10 wings in the nation 🪽 pic.twitter.com/6cCsrOgdEL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 4, 2023

Ingram was the only small forward on the list from the ACC and trailed just Tristan Da Silva (Colorado), Johnell Davis (FAU), Grant Nelson (Alabama), Jamison Battle (Ohio State) and Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin) on the list.

The former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year will look to make an immediate impact for the Tar Heels this season. He will be one of three new starters for the Tar Heels, joining returners Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire