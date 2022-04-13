UNC basketball forward enters the transfer portal

The Dawson Garcia saga at North Carolina has come to an end.

Garcia announced Wednesday that he entered the transfer portal.

“Congratulations to all of Tar Heel Nation on a great finish to the season!” Garcia wrote on Twitter. “With all that has happened with my family this past year, I have decided to stay in closer proximity to them. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for accepting me into your family … all the best!”

Garcia, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center from Prior Lake, Minn., transferred to UNC from Marquette and started 12 games for first-year head coach Hubert Davis. He appeared in 16 games, averaging 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Garcia’s last game with the Tar Heels came against Wake Forest on Jan. 22 when he scored seven points in 18 minutes off the bench. On Feb. 10, Davis announced that Garcia would miss the remainder of the season so he could stay in Minnesota and be close to his grandmother, who was dealing with an illness.

“I love coaching Dawson and understand his primary concern right now is his family’s health and welfare, and his focus continues to be with them as it should be,” Davis said in a statement in February. “We miss him being part of our program and wish him and his family well and look forward to his return to the game at the appropriate time.”

Brady Manek was inserted into the starting lineup in Garcia’s place as UNC made a run to the national title game, where they fell to Kansas.

Garcia had his best game as a Tar Heel against Purdue on Nov. 21, scoring 26 points in 33 minutes.

North Carolina’s frontcourt for next season has more questions than answers. Manek is out of eligibility and Armando Bacot, who had 31 double-doubles last season, hasn’t announced if he’ll return or enter the NBA draft.

Davis does have freshman Jalen Washington (6-9, 210) arriving on campus next season. Will Shaver, a 6-10 center, enrolled in January. He’s not expected to be an immediate starter.

Triangle players who have entered the transfer portal

Player Previous school New school Dawson Garcia UNC N/A Cam Hayes NC State LSU Jaylon Gibson NC State Winston-Salem State Manny Bates NC State N/A Thomas Allen NC State N/A

