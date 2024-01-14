UNC basketball flirting with a number one seed in Bracketology

Since late December, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the hottest teams in college basketball. With a six-game win streak and a 5-0 start to Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Tar Heels are firing on all cylinders right now.

Going into Saturday’s game against Syracuse, the Tar Heels were considered a No. 2 seed in the latest Bracketology for the NCAA Tournament by Joe Lunardi. And before the game, he made an update as he pushed them to the top two-seed line and the next team to be in line for a No. 1 seed.

Here is how Lunardi broke it down:

Now, that was BEFORE the big win today. Hours later, the Tar Heels took care of business in a big way by beating Syracuse by 30-plus at home. It was an impressive showing for North Carolina to get a conference win that way.

While it’s still very early and there’s a long way to go until the NCAA Tournament begins, but it’s always fun to see where they rank at the moment by an analyst. And right now, it’s trending the right way.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire