UNC basketball fans react to Caleb Love, Arizona beating Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball program didn’t play on Friday night as they await Sunday’s matchup with Lehigh. But that didn’t stop fans from celebrating another win for a former player.

Guard Caleb Love and No. 12 Arizona went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and upset No. 2 Duke on Friday night. Love improved to 3-1 in his career at Duke. But this time, he did it for the Wildcats, making his first trip back to Durham since transferring.

When he was introduced pregame, Love heard the boos. But he got the last laugh with the win and scoring 11 points including four big free throws down the stretch.

Caleb Love with some words for the Crazies after Arizona wins. pic.twitter.com/H3rIUPSy9K — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 11, 2023

Here is how North Carolina basketball fans reacted as they were rooting on a former player taking down Duke.

Caleb Love banked-in 3 at the buzzer to put Arizona up 41-33, turns to Tyrese Proctor: "The f*** are you talking about?" — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) November 11, 2023

Coach K really had to see Caleb Love beat Duke from a different perspective. — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) November 11, 2023

Caleb Love hands Jon Scheyer his first loss in Cameron. He handed Coach K a loss in his final game in Cameron. — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) November 11, 2023

To review: Caleb handed K his LAST L at Cameron. AND Caleb handed Scheyer his FIRST. #DukeSucks #DukeStillSucks pic.twitter.com/SxTQ7zW8Q5 — Andy Bagwell 🏀 (@ncbags) November 11, 2023

@caleb2love that walkoff wave just made my year. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/PapaPacks94/status/1723168052915626020

Dook losing in front of Coach K at home for the first time since he retired…on a Caleb Love assist. ✌🏾 — Vαℓαrie ♛ (@LeeenaBellle87) November 11, 2023

Seeing Caleb Love playing well in Hansbrough Indoor Stadium warms my heart. — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) November 11, 2023

Caleb Love Indoor Stadium — BIG16 Conference (@Big16Official) November 11, 2023

Caleb Love did it to Duke again — Mukala Kabongo 🇨🇩 (@mukala_K) November 11, 2023

Caleb love is dukes father — giantsszn (@cavsszn2) November 11, 2023

Somebody figure out the odds of this happening?! Caleb Love torturing Duke from another team. #gdtbath https://t.co/KfHpQAI8ml — Ann K (@KAnnKlein) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire