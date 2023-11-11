Advertisement

UNC basketball fans react to Caleb Love, Arizona beating Duke

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball program didn’t play on Friday night as they await Sunday’s matchup with Lehigh. But that didn’t stop fans from celebrating another win for a former player.

Guard Caleb Love and No. 12 Arizona went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and upset No. 2 Duke on Friday night. Love improved to 3-1 in his career at Duke. But this time, he did it for the Wildcats, making his first trip back to Durham since transferring.

When he was introduced pregame, Love heard the boos. But he got the last laugh with the win and scoring 11 points including four big free throws down the stretch.

Here is how North Carolina basketball fans reacted as they were rooting on a former player taking down Duke.

 

 

