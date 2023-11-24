UNC basketball fans not happy with foul disparity in loss to Villanova

The Villanova Wildcats handed the North Carolina Tar Heels their first loss of the 2023-24 season in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The two teams battled for 40 minutes and then an extra five in overtime before the Wildcats pulled off.

While UNC led the game by 9 in the second half, the Wildcats came rating back to tie the game and as they went back-and-forth. But during that run, there was a common theme. Fouls.

The Tar Heels seemed to be getting whistled for fouls on what felt like every time on the defensive end. At one point, they committed 10 of 11 fouls called in the game.

Overall, UNC was whistled 30 times for a foul as Villanova went to the line 36 times. Now, we need to give credit to the Wildcats because they made 32 of those and made the Tar Heels pay.

But the 30 fouls were the most since 2015 when UNC was called for 33 fouls against Louisville.

#UNC was called for 30 fouls today, its most in a game since being whistled for 33 in a game against Louisville in 2015 — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) November 23, 2023

During and after the game, UNC fans were not pleased with the foul disparity and took to social media talk about it. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Please explain to me how, in the year of our lord 2023, Armando Bacot shot zero free throws. #UNC — Joey Powell (@Joey_Powell) November 23, 2023

“But Hubert didn’t make adjustments”. My uneducated eye tells me he traded 2s for 3s by having everyone stay home and avoid kick-outs and rotations. They held Nova to 38% (22% from 3) The tradeoff was an insane 32-36 from the line by Nova. — Jake Lawrence (@TheRealestRJL) November 23, 2023

Seriously, last time you saw 3 players on the same team foul out? Like, how rare is that?? 😂😂 — IG: BDahtTV (@BDAHT) November 23, 2023

Refs game in the second half by far. The free throws show, there was many many many questionable calls on both ends but they favored the hell out of nova. But all and all good game. I’m upset but I’ll take the loss, it’s early in the season. All these are, are learning lessons — ChiefTito (@ChiefTeeToe) November 23, 2023

46 FOULS CALLED IN THIS GAME! Refs it’s not about you!!!!!!! — Tar Heel 🐏🏀🩵 (@OregonTarheel) November 23, 2023

Let’s be clear. Had UNC won my opinion on the officiating would be the same. Fouls on one end were not called on the other. Too many fouls called in general — Brian Barbour (@briancbarbour) November 23, 2023

When UNC got up by nine, 7 of the next 10 fouls were called against UNC. — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) November 23, 2023

Villanova should thank the refs for their win tonight. That is all. — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) November 23, 2023

NCAA: Flopping will be a point of emphasis this season Refs today: Foul out UNC’s leading scorer on an OBVIOUS flop where the defender falls leading with the shoulder opposite of where contact occurred. — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) November 23, 2023

