UNC basketball fans not happy with foul disparity in loss to Villanova

Zack Pearson
·3 min read

The Villanova Wildcats handed the North Carolina Tar Heels their first loss of the 2023-24 season in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The two teams battled for 40 minutes and then an extra five in overtime before the Wildcats pulled off.

While UNC led the game by 9 in the second half, the Wildcats came rating back to tie the game and as they went back-and-forth. But during that run, there was a common theme. Fouls.

The Tar Heels seemed to be getting whistled for fouls on what felt like every time on the defensive end. At one point, they committed 10 of 11 fouls called in the game.

Overall, UNC was whistled 30 times for a foul as Villanova went to the line 36 times. Now, we need to give credit to the Wildcats because they made 32 of those and made the Tar Heels pay.

But the 30 fouls were the most since 2015 when UNC was called for 33 fouls against Louisville.

During and after the game, UNC fans were not pleased with the foul disparity and took to social media talk about it. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire