UNC basketball falls from one seed in ESPN’s updated Bracketology

North Carolina’s disappointing loss to Clemson on Tuesday kept the door open in the Atlantic Coast Conference race for a few teams. But it also hurt the Tar Heels in the latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his updated bracket projections for the top 16 teams following Tuesday’s games and ahead of Wednesday’s games. For the Tar Heels, they fell off the No. 1 line as the No. 4 team overall down to a No. 2 seed and the No. 6 overall team.

They were jumped by both Arizona and Tennessee as the Wildcats took over the No. 1 seed and the Volunteers moved up to the No. 5 team.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is that UNC didn’t fall out of a top 2 seed and there is still some hope they could reach a No. 1 seed. They still have games against Duke and Virginia, both on the road, but the focus should be on Saturday against Miami on the road. UNC has to find a way to not make it three losses in four games and get the job done.

Just take it one game at a time and let the NCAA Tournament seeding figure itself out.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire