UNC basketball falls again in latest Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read
For the second straight week, the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team has fallen in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

With another 1-1 week that started off with a loss on the road at Syracuse, the Tar Heels were able to rebound and get a win over Virginia Tech. But it didn’t improve their ranking and instead saw them fall four spots to No. 9 overall in the poll.

They are now behind Duke who checked in at No. 7 as their win streak continued.

UConn stayed at No. 1 while Houston jumped Purdue to move to No. 2 and the Boilermakers fell to No. 3. Arizona checked in at No. 4 while Tennessee is at No. 5 in the poll.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils are the only two ACC programs in the poll with Virginia falling out and Clemson still only receiving votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

24-2

800 (32)

2

Houston

22-3

764

+1

3

Purdue

23-3

715

-1

4

Arizona

20-5

710

+2

5

Tennessee

19-6

641

+4

6

Iowa State

20-5

607

+4

7

Duke

20-5

580

+1

8

Marquette

19-6

553

-4

9

North Carolina

20-6

546

-4

10

Kansas

20-6

538

-3

11

Baylor

19-6

508

+2

12

Illinois

19-6

431

+2

13

Alabama

18-7

417

+2

14

Auburn

20-6

335

-2

15

Creighton

19-7

329

+1

16

Dayton

21-4

300

+2

17

Kentucky

18-7

291

+3

18

Saint Mary’s

21-6

251

+1

19

San Diego State

20-6

185

+12

20

South Carolina

21-5

180

-9

21

BYU

18-7

105

-4

22

Washington State

20-6

97

+12

23

Texas Tech

18-7

71

+4

24

Colorado State

20-6

65

+1

25

TCU

18-7

64

+8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1

