UNC basketball falls again in latest Coaches Poll

For the second straight week, the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team has fallen in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

With another 1-1 week that started off with a loss on the road at Syracuse, the Tar Heels were able to rebound and get a win over Virginia Tech. But it didn’t improve their ranking and instead saw them fall four spots to No. 9 overall in the poll.

They are now behind Duke who checked in at No. 7 as their win streak continued.

UConn stayed at No. 1 while Houston jumped Purdue to move to No. 2 and the Boilermakers fell to No. 3. Arizona checked in at No. 4 while Tennessee is at No. 5 in the poll.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils are the only two ACC programs in the poll with Virginia falling out and Clemson still only receiving votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 24-2 800 (32) – 2 Houston 22-3 764 +1 3 Purdue 23-3 715 -1 4 Arizona 20-5 710 +2 5 Tennessee 19-6 641 +4 6 Iowa State 20-5 607 +4 7 Duke 20-5 580 +1 8 Marquette 19-6 553 -4 9 North Carolina 20-6 546 -4 10 Kansas 20-6 538 -3 11 Baylor 19-6 508 +2 12 Illinois 19-6 431 +2 13 Alabama 18-7 417 +2 14 Auburn 20-6 335 -2 15 Creighton 19-7 329 +1 16 Dayton 21-4 300 +2 17 Kentucky 18-7 291 +3 18 Saint Mary’s 21-6 251 +1 19 San Diego State 20-6 185 +12 20 South Carolina 21-5 180 -9 21 BYU 18-7 105 -4 22 Washington State 20-6 97 +12 23 Texas Tech 18-7 71 +4 24 Colorado State 20-6 65 +1 25 TCU 18-7 64 +8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire