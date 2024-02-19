UNC basketball falls again in latest Coaches Poll
For the second straight week, the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team has fallen in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
With another 1-1 week that started off with a loss on the road at Syracuse, the Tar Heels were able to rebound and get a win over Virginia Tech. But it didn’t improve their ranking and instead saw them fall four spots to No. 9 overall in the poll.
They are now behind Duke who checked in at No. 7 as their win streak continued.
UConn stayed at No. 1 while Houston jumped Purdue to move to No. 2 and the Boilermakers fell to No. 3. Arizona checked in at No. 4 while Tennessee is at No. 5 in the poll.
The Tar Heels and Blue Devils are the only two ACC programs in the poll with Virginia falling out and Clemson still only receiving votes.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
24-2
800 (32)
–
2
Houston
22-3
764
+1
3
Purdue
23-3
715
-1
4
Arizona
20-5
710
+2
5
19-6
641
+4
6
Iowa State
20-5
607
+4
7
20-5
580
+1
8
Marquette
19-6
553
-4
9
20-6
546
-4
10
Kansas
20-6
538
-3
11
Baylor
19-6
508
+2
12
Illinois
19-6
431
+2
13
18-7
417
+2
14
20-6
335
-2
15
Creighton
19-7
329
+1
16
Dayton
21-4
300
+2
17
18-7
291
+3
18
Saint Mary’s
21-6
251
+1
19
San Diego State
20-6
185
+12
20
South Carolina
21-5
180
-9
21
BYU
18-7
105
-4
22
Washington State
20-6
97
+12
23
Texas Tech
18-7
71
+4
24
Colorado State
20-6
65
+1
25
TCU
18-7
64
+8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State
Others Receiving Votes
Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1