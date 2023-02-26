UNC basketball earns much-needed Quad 1 win

Time is running out for the UNC basketball program in hopes of making the NCAA Tournament this season. But on Saturday night, the Tar Heels took advantage of a big opportunity.

The Tar Heels jumped out all over Virginia at home in the first half, building a 16-point lead. They would hold off a late Cavaliers surge to earn the 71-63 win.

It’s the second-straight win for the Tar Heels with just two games remaining this year. More importantly, it’s a Quad 1 win for the Tar Heels, moving them to 1-9 in those games this season. And that should help boost their resume.

It's Feb. 25 and @UNC_Basketball is about to get its first Quad-1 of the season over No. 6 UVA after starting 0-9 It couldn't come at a bigger time for the Heels, who entered the day on the 'First Four Out' line per @ESPNLunardi pic.twitter.com/tOWP4tmjT0 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 26, 2023

Going into this game, the Tar Heels were one of the first four teams out of the tournament in the majority of mock brackets. They needed to win as many of these last four games and potentially get some help along the way.

But did the win move them up any?

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has already said that the Quad 1 win wouldn’t get UNC in the field just yet. Penn State and Utah State are ahead of UNC, neither played today. Oklahoma State was in the field going into the day but fell and USC is on the road at Utah.

All UNC can do right now is control what they can, and try to stack two more wins going into the ACC Tournament.

