UNC Basketball cracks top 3 in latest USA Today Coaches’ Poll

The UNC men’s basketball team is playing outstanding basketball right now, a stark contrast from last season.

North Carolina has proven itself among college hoops’ best, beating teams like Tennessee, Oklahoma and Clemson, while also hanging tough with other powers like Villanova, Kentucky and reigning National Champion UConn in losses.

In a somewhat top-heavy ACC, UNC is at the top. It’s taken care of a revamped Florida State squad, Pitt, Clemson, NC State and Syracuse, with its next task a struggling Louisville program on Wednesday night.

It’s still early in conference play, but the Tar Heels truly feel like a team capable of making a deep NCAA Tournament run.

UNC is also getting recognized in several rankings with its strong play, including the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, which Carolina jumped to third in the latest edition of.

The Tar Heels sit behind just Purdue (second) and UConn (first), but just ahead of Kansas (fourth) and Houston (fifth).

If UNC keeps winning games at its current pace, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them atop the Coaches’ Poll. Carolina has a pair of favorable games coming up (Louisville, Boston College), before heading into a tough stretch that includes Wake Forest, Florida State and Duke.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire