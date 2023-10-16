Advertisement

UNC basketball cracks preseason AP Top 25 poll for 2023-24

The 2023-24 college basketball season is three weeks away as programs continue preparation for the upcoming campaign. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels who just hosted their Live Action with Carolina Basketball on Friday night.

And now, we have the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season released.

The new AP Top 25 poll is officially out with the Kansas Jayhawks taking the No. 1 spot, followed by No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Michigan State, and No. 5 Marquette. As for North Carolina, the Tar Heels did make the poll but came in at No. 19.

In total, there are three Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the poll as Miami is ranked No. 13 overall.

A look at the full AP Top 25 Poll:

 

Rank

Team

Points

1

Kansas Jayhawks

1548 (46)

2

Duke Blue Devils

1466 (11)

3

Purdue Boilermakers

1436 (3)

4

Michigan State Spartans

1346 (1)

5

Marquette Golden Eagles

1283

6

UConn Huskies

1243 (2)

7

Houston Cougars

1117

8

Creighton Bluejays

1099

9

Tennessee Volunteers

1032

10

Florida Atlantic Owls

1011

11

Gonzaga Bulldogs

830

12

Arizona Wildcats

776

13

Miami Hurricanes

750

14

Arkansas Razorbacks

685

15

Texas A&M Aggies

597

16

Kentucky Wildcats

530

17

San Diego State

529

18

Texas Longhorns

493

19

North Carolina Tar Heels

474

20

Baylor Bears

431

21

USC Trojans

427

22

Villanova Wildcats

375

23

Saint Mary’s Gaels

335

24

Alabama Crimson Tide

163

25

Illinois Fighting Illini

104

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 53,  Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

