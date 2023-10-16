UNC basketball cracks preseason AP Top 25 poll for 2023-24

The 2023-24 college basketball season is three weeks away as programs continue preparation for the upcoming campaign. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels who just hosted their Live Action with Carolina Basketball on Friday night.

And now, we have the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season released.

The new AP Top 25 poll is officially out with the Kansas Jayhawks taking the No. 1 spot, followed by No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Michigan State, and No. 5 Marquette. As for North Carolina, the Tar Heels did make the poll but came in at No. 19.

In total, there are three Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the poll as Miami is ranked No. 13 overall.

A look at the full AP Top 25 Poll:

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

