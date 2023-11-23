UNC basketball’s Cormac Ryan injured in Tar Heels’ overtime loss to Villanova

CHAPEL HILL – UNC basketball guard Cormac Ryan was injured in the final seconds of the Tar Heels’ 83-81 overtime loss to Villanova on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

After attempting to intentionally miss a free throw, Ryan appeared to roll both ankles as he jumped to grab the rebound. He was helped off the court by his teammates.

Ryan, who finished with 18 points against the Wildcats (5-1), previously injured his ankle in UNC’s exhibition game against Saint Augustine’s.

The Notre Dame transfer was a team captain in each of the last three seasons with the Fighting Irish. Ryan scored 1,173 points and made 212 three-pointers in 116 games over four seasons. He is one of seven newcomers for the Tar Heels, who added five players from the transfer portal and two freshmen to the new-look roster.

UNC (4-1) will play No. 20 Arkansas or Memphis in the third-place game Friday (1 p.m., ESPN2) at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

