UNC basketball’s Cormac Ryan helps Tar Heels’ end drought at Virginia

For the first time in nearly 12 years, UNC basketball went to Charlottesville and knocked off Virginia.

Behind the hot shooting of Cormac Ryan and another double-double from Armando Bacot, the 10th-ranked Tar Heels earned a 54-44 win against the Cavaliers in a rock fight at John Paul Jones Arena, where UNC had lost eight in a row going back to 2012.

With the victory, the Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3 ACC) remain in first place atop the ACC standings. In a game with limited possessions, Ryan did a bulk of the scoring against Virginia (20-8, 11-6). He scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half to create some distance between the Heels and the ‘Hoos.

With Virginia’s defense keyed in on RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, Ryan made six 3-pointers for his first time as a Tar Heel, continuing a string of hot shooting. Over the last three games, Ryan has made 14-of-27 shots (51.8%) from long range.

Here are some other observations from UNC’s win at Virginia.

RJ Davis, Armando Bacot limited against Virginia

Armando Bacot dealt with foul trouble and RJ Davis dealt with Reece Beekman, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Despite those challenges, Bacot and Davis did enough in the second half to keep Virginia at bay. Bacot had 10 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double performance, grabbing five offensive rebounds. Davis missed 13 of his 14 shots and was scoreless in the first half, but finished with 12 points.

UNC's block party powered by Jalen Washington

Virginia’s offense can make the worst of defenses look good, but UNC’s defense has consistently been a top-10 unit this season. Despite shooting a season-worst 32%, the Tar Heels limited the Cavaliers to 28% shooting and swatted away 10 shots. Jalen Washington had a career-high four blocks in 12 minutes to lead the Heels.

