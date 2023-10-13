UNC basketball commit reaffirms his intentions for 2024

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have a top 3 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. With three prospects committed, the future of the program is bright including commitments from two five-star recruits in Ian Jackson and Drake Powell.

While Powell is fully committed to North Carolina, there were rumors on social media that Jackson may not land with the Tar Heels. The pursuit from Rick Pitino and St. John’s fueled those rumors, with Jackson having to shut them down and saying his recruitment is closed.

And this week, Jackson reaffirmed that and said he was 100% committed to North Carolina still. Here is what he told Krysten peek of Yahoo Sports and Rivals:

Five-star Ian Jackson says he's 100% committed to North Carolina and will be playing there next year. Full interview: https://t.co/5a88EUOvJL pic.twitter.com/75az1mJWFU — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) October 12, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Jackson is a Bronx native who is a top 10 recruit overall in the 2024 class per 247Sports. He recently transferred programs and is now playing in the Overtime Elite League.

With Jackson still committed, North Carolina is hoping its 2024 class can be a big one as he and Powell continue to rise in the rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire