UNC basketball commit drops 31 points at Jordan Holiday Classic

Hubert Davis and North Carolina continue to navigate through the 2023-24 season as they prepare for Friday’s game against Charleston Southern in the final non-conference game of the season.

While they are hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament this year, the future of the program is in focus as well. And for 2024, they will welcome in a really good recruiting class led by Ian Jackson.

The shooting guard signed his letter of intent along with fellow five-star recruit Drake Powell and four-star recruit James Brown. On Wednesday, Jackson showed off his scoring ability in the Jordan Holiday Classic by scoring 31 points.

Check out highlights of Jackson’s performance below:

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Jackson is ranked No. 10 nationally and the No. 4 shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. He’s one of three players committed to UNC’s recruiting class which is ranked in the top 10.

