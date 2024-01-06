UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis discusses win at Clemson
Following UNC basketball's win at Clemson, head coach Hubert Davis discussed the Tar Heels' performance at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Following UNC basketball's win at Clemson, head coach Hubert Davis discussed the Tar Heels' performance at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The Steelers took on a huge injury in Saturday's game.
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.
James' frustration led to some blunt answers.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
The NHL's most hyped rookie has been sidelined.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
What should fantasy football managers be watching for in Week 18, likely the most chaotic of the season? Matt Harmon lays it all out.
The Knicks’ acquisition of the likely free agent has affected teams’ interest in Dejounte Murray, Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine.
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18 of the NFL season.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
A parole board decided Pistorius would be allowed to be freed after completing more than half of his sentence.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.