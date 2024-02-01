UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis previews Tar Heels' game vs. Duke
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis on Thursday discussed the Tar Heels' loss at Georgia Tech before previewing Duke.
A loaded crop of candidates are in place for next year, which should have plenty of individuals looking over their shoulders throughout the 2024 season.
The 35-year-old Charles last played in the WNBA in 2022.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
Six cameras installed in two goal posts will offer a unique perspective on the Super Bowl.
Andrews assisted nurses and a doctor on the flight.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
LIV Golf's new broadcast feature will offer fans a much wider range of coverage and information.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract. The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick. The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.
The Packers are going outside the box with their new defensive coordinator.
The veteran 3-and-D specialist yearns to become eligible for the union’s premium medical plan to care for his sons with autism spectrum disorder and to raise awareness about the condition.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.
New NASCAR-focused Netflix series gives a dose of speed in the midst of winter.
Smith previously served as the Titans' offensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired as Falcons' head coach.
Jarred Vanderbilt didn’t last long on Monday in Houston.
The Gamecocks passed a tough test against LSU, showing Dawn Staley has more than enough talent on her roster to win it all.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
If the Chiefs manage to win another Super Bowl, expect the Kansas City fatigue to hit new highs in the 2024 season.
Julius Randle received optimistic news after more test were run on his shoulder