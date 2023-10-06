UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis: 'I love the mix of this group'
North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis held a press conference during the Tar Heels' media day ahead of the 2023-24 season.
North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis held a press conference during the Tar Heels' media day ahead of the 2023-24 season.
North Carolina has not been shy in voicing its displeasure with the NCAA's decision to deny Devontez Walker a waiver to play this season.
Looking for some undervalued options with huge fantasy upside at center this 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus has you covered with a trio of underrated players.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut down from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
The NL East rematch and heavyweight fight of the MLB postseason's second round begins Saturday.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Is Justin Fields turning a corner as an NFL quarterback?
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate which star 49ers receiver they'd rather roster moving forward this season.
With an offensive guru on one side and a defensive savant on the other, Saturday's game at the Cotton Bowl could turn into a chess match.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every single game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.
“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question," Ishbia said.